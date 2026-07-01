Governor Uba Sani has dismissed the claim by the opposition that the north will not vote for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election. The Kaduna governor made the claim while speaking on the chances of President Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

According to Governor Sani, the Arewa people of northern Nigeria will not vote based on religion, ethnicity or tribe in the 2027 elections. He also noted that the opposition leaders who have claimed that the 2027 election is between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigerian people are presenting weak arguments.

He expressed confidence in the chances of President Tinubu returning to power in the 2027 elections and that the north will massively vote for him in the race. His statement reads:

"President Tinubu will win the North in 2027. The North will not vote based on religion, ethnicity, or tribe. I have seen people coming here telling you it's APC versus the Nigerian people; that is the laziest argument I have ever heard in my life."

See the video of his interview on X here:

Source: Legit.ng