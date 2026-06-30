Afrobeat star Seun Kuti sparked reactions online after making fresh allegations involving activist VeryDarkMan (VDM)

Seun raised concerns about the online mobilisation tactics VDM allegedly employs against his critics

The singer’s latest revelation about his former friend triggered debate among Nigerians as they weighed in

A viral video has sparked fresh controversy as Afrobeat star Seun Kuti made bold allegations against online activist VeryDarkMan (VDM).

In the footage, Seun Kuti claimed that VDM confessed to him about mobilising and paying groups of online “ratels” from Telegram and WhatsApp to attack people on social media.

Seun Kuti makes fresh claims about VDM and his online supporters. Credit: @bigbirdkuti, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

“Now, they still show me, say, on the Telegram WhatsApp group, where they share money for people to go online and attack people,” Kuti said.

“They share 2 million Naira every week for one platform; they gather hungry Nigerians to become my foot soldiers… Me, too, I can do that, but I will never, because true revolutionaries will not add fire.”

The Afrobeat singer condemned the alleged practice, warning that such online trolling and bullying is harmful to Nigeria’s unity.

“Revolutionaries are not bullies,” he stressed. “You people claim our government is abusing human rights of people. These rats are on my page, threatening my life… They don’t have anything, just internet, virtual power. And with this virtual power, they’re already threatening lives.”

Kuti further argued that mobilising people to insult or harass others online is destructive, insisting that genuine activism should focus on the betterment of Nigeria rather than personal interests.

“Fighting people for betterment of Nigeria, okay. Fighting people for your own personal interest, using people to bully them, chase them, not okay,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seun Kuti joined his colleagues and other celebrities in reacting to the kidnapping of school children in Oyo State.

Weeks ago, unknown gunmen stormed Oyo State and abducted some school children and teachers from a school, leaving the nation in confusion and sorrow.

Many celebrities have been using their social media platforms to speak about the incident and call for action to bring back the children.

Reacting in a video shared on his Instagram page, Kuti recalled what happened a few years ago when the Chibok girls were kidnapped during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

He noted that people, including former President Buhari, criticised Goodluck Jonathan over the kidnapping, and when Buhari came into power, kidnappings continued despite public outcry.

“If social media is what you think it is, there is no way the government would allow you to have access to it. We just think say we need to dey do video, that is what we need.”

Also in the recording, the music star noted that people have been crying on social media, but the networking app is not the solution to the problem.

According to him, if social media were the solution, the government would have regulated it and not allowed people to use it freely.

He added that despite years of outcry, the kidnapped victims have not been brought back to their families.

“We don do bring back our girls, dem no bring them back. The government changed, and Buhari entered. We cried that he should bring back our girls. It got to the point that if they brought it up, people were going to insult you. We have started the same tactic again.”

Seun Kuti alleges VDM orchestrates attacks through loyal supporters. Photo credit@bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Seun Kuti's claims

Seun's video has since generated heated reactions online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Adebayo Francis Olusegun said:

"This is what they call, no permanent friend, be careful who you talk to, the best way to keep secrets is to leave it within yourself."

Odoko Dan said:

"Who do you? Only VDM fit make people run mad like this."

Gideon Zahemen

"Senior bro if I ask you Watin VDM do you now will you tell me exactly his offense?"

Oghenegare Glory said:

."...He Who Alleges Must Prove. Oga Provide Evidence(s), Proves or Remain Silent."

VDM taunts Pastor Chris Okafor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VDM reacted to Pastor Chris Okafor’s apology video while speaking about his case with Doris Ogala.

He shed fake tears and became dramatic as he shared his take on what the cleric said to his congregation.

The activist also shared chats the cleric allegedly had with his daughter to counter some of his claims.

Source: Legit.ng