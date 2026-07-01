A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after sharing the notification that he got from OPay mobile banking app

In a now-viral post shared via his official X account, he expressed his shock at the unexpected content of the message

Massive reactions followed his post as social media users shared their opinions about the mobile banking app

A Nigerian man attracted attention online after he posted a notification he received from OPay.

The alert from the mobile banking platform became a talking point on social media because of its content.

Man questions why OPay app raised borrowing threshold. Photo credit: @EasyDesigner/X.

Source: Twitter

Man displays message from OPay

The development sparked discussion among users who followed the story closely.

Identified on X as @EasyDesigner, the man recounted his reaction to the message and explained why it surprised him.

According to him, the notification arrived shortly after funds had been credited to him.

He questioned the rationale behind raising his borrowing threshold at that moment and his tweet went viral.

The alert itself indicated that his loan eligibility had been raised to improve access to credit.

It stated that the adjustment would remain active for a limited period and urged prompt action.

The message also referenced a large number of users who had accessed funds previously.

Man reacts as OPay increases his loan threshold. Photo credit: @EasyDesigner/X.

Source: UGC

Reacting to the post, the man expressed disbelief at how fast the change occurred. He implied that the platform linked the increase to a recent inflow into his account.

In his view, the timing suggested that the system monitored deposits and responded by extending higher limits without delay.

See the post below:

Nigerians speak about OPay banking app

Nigerians had different things to say about OPay.

@Henry Daniels said:

"Someone said he’s owing dem 700k. I wan understand something, so them no dy block account? If you owe them that long, can you still be using your Opay for transactions?"

@Destiny said:

"I borrow 58k for opay they say Ill payback 65k I pay 20k when I come back to pay 45k the next week moni done Dey 80 something again. I run for my life. Them leave am for 120 something k I nor Dey pay."

@Styled by Kiekie added:

"Palmpay is after my life nah every day dem Dey call msg disturb me. I put my phone on dnd because of palmpay."

@Boss Lady said:

"I'm owing 20 loan apps in my phone and they are increasing the interest rate everyday what a life God bless me with money to pay them off amen."

@MizFavourite reacted:

"God bless Access bank! I borrowed 50k and could not pay back after a year, to my greatest surprise there was no increment on the interest. Because of that, I had to look for all means to pay back."

Man mistakenly sends N1.8 million to wrong account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man narrated how he mistakenly transferred N1,800,000 to an unknown OPay account.

He contacted the owner of the account after 30 minutes and requested a refund of the money.

Source: Legit.ng