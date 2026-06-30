Carter Efe has reacted to the allegation made by Babcock University after his alleged certificate surfaced online

The streamer shared what he claimed was his certificate, allegedly obtained after studying at Babcock University

What he said about the university stirred debate, with many linking it to Ycee's comments on the Olodo Uprising

Nigerian skit maker Carter Efe, whose real name is Odahohwo Joseph Efe, has reacted to a claim made by Babcock University after his alleged certificate surfaced online.

The skit maker-turned-streamer had claimed that he graduated from Babcock University with a first-class degree after what was purported to be his certificate surfaced online and attracted widespread attention.

Reactions as Carter Efe breaks silence on Babcock University’s fake First-Class certificate claim. Photo credit@caretefe/@babcockuniversity

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, the father of one was seen with members of his team as he addressed the allegation made against him.

According to him, he heard that the university was looking for him, and he vowed that they would not find him.

Carter Efe sets condition for Babcock University

In the video, the content creator also said that if he were to appear at Babcock University, the institution would have to pay him N100,000 as a ticket fee.

Carter Efe added that he was on his way while people around him cheered in the background.

Carter Efe's fans drag him over his reaction to Babcock University's claim. Photo credit@carterefr

Source: Instagram

"I hear say una dey look for me, una go pay N100k for ticket to see me. I dey come."

Fans react to Carter Efe's video

Reacting to the video, many fans criticised the content creator, saying singer Ycee was right when he spoke about an "Olodo Uprising" online.

Others said the music star would likely be smiling after hearing Carter Efe's response to Babcock University.

A few also argued that the streamer was inadvertently giving the university free publicity through his video.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions of fans to Carter Efe's video

Here are some of the comments below:

@only1daddyess reacted:

"If our beloved CC NWOSU still dey that school, the matter dey table and them dey cook wetin no good.. Some people say, na still PR for the school School wey dey us suspension reduce student purposely. Babcock no need PR o."

@more_breezy01 shared

"Na still PR for the school…you will soon hear join me on Twitch and see Carter in the University."

@ayomi___x wrote:

"Now I understand ycee better. We’ve reached the max! Wow."

@abba._70 shared:

"This guy get mind ooo but sha na naija nothing go sup."

@emeka_chuks_ commented:

"But wait ooo, this is not just olodo uprising anymore its oponu uprising... From what he said got me thinking what people will pay for to go watch peller or carter."

@richimillonz_ reacted:

"We don forget the children for bush African."

Wizkid trends as Carter Efe labels singer

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians rejected a new video of Carter Efe making a certain comment about Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

Recall that Carter Efe has been trying to get Wizkid's attention over the years, but Shank was able to do it with ease.

The skit maker's recent comment about the Gimme Dat crooner sparked online reactions from social media users. They blamed him for looking for trouble and told him to expect consequences for his actions.

Source: Legit.ng