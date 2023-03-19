The speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has won Saturday’s House of Assembly election held in Agege Constituency 1.

According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Sunday morning, Obasa polled 17,214 votes to win the constituency by a landslide.

Labour Party’s Raheem Rasaki Alabi polled 3,933 votes to emerge second, while the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate came third with 1,609 votes.

Kafayat Morenikeji of ADC came fourth with 62 votes, while Olubunmi Michael of SDP scored 55 votes to come 5th, just as Odusami Oladipupo of ADP got 51 votes to place 6th.

Others are Olusanya Oluwasesan of NNPP, who scored 35 votes, while Rojaye Abdulsheriff Babajide of Party A got 29 votes to come last.

According to the INEC’s returning officer:

“That Obasa Mudashiru of APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

With the victory, Obasa is returning to the House for the sixth time, setting a record as the longest-serving lawmaker of the State Assembly.

APC victory certain, Obasa declares after casting vote

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Obasa expressed optimism that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) would win the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly election in the state.

It was reported that Obasa spoke with journalists on Saturday, March 18, after casting his vote at Unit 019, Ward E, Oluwole Olaniyan street, Agege, saying he believes that Allah would crown the efforts of the APC with success.

He described the security deployment for the exercise as very impressive.

