PDP's witness has made a shocking revelation about the importance of the 25% of FCT votes during the presidential election

According to Mohammed Aliyu, 25% of FCT votes is required and compulsory to win the presidential election

The witness insists that his statement was not his personal opinion but was based on the constitutional provision of the Nigerian law

A witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has testified against the party flagbearer.

The witness who appeared at the court recently testified that Atiku and President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are not qualified to be declared as president for not scoring 25 percent in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Daily Trust reported.

Twist as Atiku's witness testified against him and Tinubu in court. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Lack of 25% of votes in FCT disqualifies Tinubu, Atiku, and it is compulsory by law, witness says

While testifying under cross-examination by counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mohammed Aliyu said the 25 percent was a compulsory condition to be declared as president.

Speaking further, he noted that his statement was his personal opinion and it was based on the law.

Further confirming whether Atiku got the required result in the FCT, Aliyu said,

“My candidate did not score 25 percent of votes in the FCT by the purported result published by INEC.”

