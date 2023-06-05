Ogun, Abeokuta - There was pandemonium in Ogun state at the inaugural court session of the governorship election tribunal in Abeokuta, the state capital.

It was gathered that the tribunal session was filled with streams of heavily armed security personnel when some thugs invaded the court premises and used sticks to flog the governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi.

DSS operatives were reported to have stormed the venue of the Ogun state governorship tribunal to restore normalcy. Photo Credit: DSS

As reported by Daily Trust, the thugs in large numbers were there to support their political parties as the Tribunal began sitting on Monday, June 5.

The supporters were identified as that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who later entered into a clash before the commencement of the Tribunal.

Legit.ng gathered that the tension was later doused when operatives of the Police, DSS and the NSCDC stormed the venue, restored normalcy, and prevented them from invading the courtroom.

Similarly, the political supporters from both political parties were barred from gaining entrance into the court premises and the courtroom.

Reports revealed that when Showunmi arrived at the court area, he asked to be allowed access to the court premises by the security operatives manning the entrance.

While appealing to be allowed access to the court premises, some of the thugs mobbed him and began to beat him.

According to reports, he was able to escape and scamper for safety.

The Tribunal commenced hearing of the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, against Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

