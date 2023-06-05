Details of the Saturday meeting between President Bola Tinubu and Femi Falana (SAN) have emerged

The meeting was said to discuss issues surrounding the fuel subsidy removal by President Tinubu after he assume office

Falana, who confirmed the meeting said focused on how to tackle waste in government and recover looted funds

Aso-Rock, Abuja - Details of the meeting between President Bola Tinubu and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), at the Presidential Villa on Saturday, June 3, have emerged.

The closed-door meeting was heard to discuss issues surrounding the looming strike following the removal of the petrol subsidy, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Falana was said to have also discussed how best to recover funds that have been stashed in foreign jurisdictions and the war against corruption with Tinubu.

The meeting was reportedly a sequel to a letter that Falana had written to President Tinubu on the economy and how he could succeed.

The newspaper reported that an associate of President Tinubu, who confirmed the meeting said:

“Falana met with Tinubu on Saturday. They discussed how best to handle the removal of subsidy and how to ensure that the pain of Nigerians does not worsen.

“Tinubu will continue to consult respected Nigerians in his administration including members of the opposition and civil rights groups.”

Falana gives details of the meeting with President Tinubu

According to Tribune, the senior advocate confirmed the meeting in a telephone conversation.

The human rights law said:

“It is true that I met with President Tinubu on Saturday. We discussed subsidy and how to tackle waste in government and recover looted funds. The aim is just to ensure that the economy picks up quickly.”

