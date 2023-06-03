The Peoples Democratic Party (PDD) governors forum has elected Bauchi state Governor Bala Mohammed as its chairman.

Governor Bala was announced chairman of the PDP governors after emerging victorious in the election conducted in Bauchi.

The Bauchi state governor has now taken over the helm of affairs from the immediate past governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal

Bauchi, Bauchi - The governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, has been elected the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Governor Bala’s emergence was announced on Saturday, June 3, by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state at the stakeholder’s retreat of the elected PDP Governors, members-elect of the NASS held in Bauchi State.

Governor Bala Mohammed replaces the immediate past governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal as chairman PDP governors forum.

Fintiri, briefing journalists at the event, disclosed that the prominent chieftains of the party attended the retreat to deliberate on critical issues concerning the party and the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal.

With the emergence of Bala as the new chairman of the PFP governor’s forum, he will now take over the helm of affairs from the immediate past Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal.

According to Vanguard, the newly elected governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, emerged as the Vice Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

Speaking at the retreat, the acting National Chairman of PDP, Umar Damagum, said:

“I want to reiterate, on the issue of the National Assembly, we have to know we are an opposition.

“In order to remain relevant, we must work together as one family. That’s the only way you’ll be able to ensure that your relevance is being determined.”

Wike absent at PDP retreat as defection rumours heighten

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike was missing out on the retreat.

There have been rumours over his defection from the party but his body language lately and his bromance with President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress speaks volumes.

According to Premium Times, some of the dignitaries present at the retreat included Governor Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Governor Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Governor Ademola Adeleke (Osun) and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta).

Others were the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang; the Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas; the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Dare and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Kogi State governorship candidate, Dino Melaye, serving senators and House of Representatives members of the PDP, were also in attendance.

