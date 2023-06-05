Shehu Sani is definitely not pleased with the treatment being given to the PDP chieftains who did not stand by the party during the 2023 presidential election

While expressing discontentment, Sani revealed the PDP is giving the red carpet treatment to those who betrayed the party instead of a red card treatment

Meanwhile, the G5 has been consistent in their demand that Iyorchia Ayu step down as PDP national chairman as a precondition for them to support Atiku Abubakar's ambition

Former Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, has launched a scathing attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s chieftains, accusing them of betrayal.

Throwing shade at the PDP G5 or Integrity Group governors, Sani revealed the PDP should have sent them out of its camp and not the other way around.

Shehu Sani says PDP is still giving Wike and other G5 governors who betrayed the party VIP treatment. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Shehu Sani insists PDP should deal with Wike, other G5 govs who betrayed party

He made this known through a post shared on his Twitter page on Monday, June 5. According to Sani, PDP is still treating those who betrayed the party with kindness.

"The PDP is still giving red carpet treatment to those who betrayed them instead of Red card."

Meanwhile, the G5 which is made up of five aggrieved governors of the PDP in southern Nigeria including Wike, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), refused to support the PDP flagbearer Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Wike who is said to be the leader of the group, had also called for the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, for peace to reign in the party.

After the poll, it was alleged that some members of the G5 group supported President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ambition, a development that has angered the leadership of the party thereby working for their suspension.

"They couldn’t even help themselves": Shehu Sani lampoons Wike, other G5 governors after Atiku's loss

In another report, a former Kaduna Central Senatorial District lawmaker threw shade at the G5 governors.

Sani, in a post on his personal Twitter account, said the governors could not effectively save themselves in the heat of the 2023 general election, talk more about saving Atiku Abubakar.

The G5 governors comprise Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state and Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

Has President Tinubu appointed Nuhu Ribadu as NSA? Senator Shehu Sani speaks

Former Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, has hinted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Nuhu Ribadu as the new National Security Adviser (NSA).

Legit.ng notes that President Tinubu has not officially announced the appointment of Ridabu as his NSA.

Sani said the alleged appointment of Ribadu as NSA is commendable and claimed the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was not appointed during the administration of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, because he was a “Buharist.”

