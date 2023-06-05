Prominent PDP chieftain, Bode George, has dismissed reports which said he promised to work with President Bola Tinubu

Some media reports had last week quoted George as saying he would work for Tinubu if the president invited him

But speaking on Monday, June 5, 2023, George said the media platform that published the report was being mischievous

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Bode George, the former deputy national chairman (south) of Nigeria's main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, June 5, dismissed reports, claiming that he said he would work with President Bola Tinubu should he (Tinubu) invite him.

Speaking on Arise Television during an interview monitored by Legit.ng, George, 77, said he was misquoted.

He said:

"We are still court. Even when Papa Olusi came trying to convince me to go and pay a congratulatory visit to him (Tinubu), I said 'no, I can' do that'. What futuristic thing will they be doing in their calculation?

"I've told you, I have no personal qualms with this gentleman (Tinubu). The only differences [sic] we have are purely administrative. Their managerial style is not my style.

"So why would I, at my age, be running around for a job? The first time I was exposed to public management, I was 42 years old."

Bode George vs Bola Tinubu

George has been antagonistic towards Tinubu, long before the latter’s bid for the presidency.

On several occasions, he had said he would go into exile if Tinubu emerged as president.

George is a former military governor of Ondo state and erstwhile chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). Tinubu, on the other hand, is a two-term governor of Lagos state, and arguably the most influential Nigerian politician of this era.

Bode George reveals reason that'll make him congratulate Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that George said he would only congratulate Tinubu if the court cases against the Nigerian leader turned in his (Tinubu's) favour.

Prominent Lagos state individuals loyal to Tinubu are trying to mediate between the two top politicians.

Those at a meeting held on Saturday, May 13, to resolve the differences between Messrs George and Tinubu encouraged the two men to unite.

