Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, has advised President Bola Tinubu on the composition of his cabinet, specifically highlighting five positions that should not be filled by politicians

Bwala cautioned against appointing politicians or quasi-politicians to roles such as National Security Adviser, Minister of Economy, etc.

President Bola Tinubu, who was inaugurated on May 29, has already made his initial appointments

Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, has advised President Bola Tinubu concerning the formation of his cabinet.

Bwala highlighted five positions which he believes should not be filled by politicians in Tinubu's administration.

Atiku’s campaign spokesman, Daniel Bwala, advised President Tinubu on appointments. Photo credit: @BwalaDaniel

Source: Twitter

The PDP chieftain gave the advice in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, June 3.

The tweet reads:

“No 16th biggest test would the appointment of these;

1. National Security Adviser

2. Minister of the economy

3. Director General of SSS and NIA

4. Minister of Petroleum

5. Central Bank Governor

“He must not appoint a politician or quasi-politician for any of these roles, or else he will repeat history.”

President Tinubu, who was inaugurated on Monday, May 29, in Abuja, has announced his first set of appointments.

Meanwhile, former Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, has hinted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Nuhu Ribadu as the new National Security Adviser (NSA).

Legit.ng notes that President Tinubu has not officially announced the appointment of Ridabu as his NSA.

“The appointment of Nuhu Ribadu as the new NSA is commendable. I was quiet aware of the vicious and envious persons who ensured that Ribadu was denied any appointment in the last eight years because of the reason that he was not a buharist. The challenge before him is addressing our security challenges. I wish him all the best," the former lawmaker wrote.

Source: Legit.ng