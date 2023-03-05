PDP stalwart, Bode George has finally revealed what he will do after Bola Tinubu emerged victorious in the just-concluded election

In a recent interview, George maintained Tinubu's victory might bring about serious problems in the polity, hence he still plans on leaving the country for good

The PDP chieftain had earlier maintained he would embark on self-exile if Tinubu eventually becomes president

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George has said that he has not abandoned his plan to leave the country once Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu becomes president of Nigeria.

George made this disclosure in an interview with The Punch on Sunday, March 5th, 2023.

Bode George speaks on plans to embark on self-imposed Exile, after Tinubu's big win. Photo credit: Bode George, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

George's earlier promise

Prior to the election, George had, at least five times, vowed to leave Nigeria if Tinubu was elected into the number one job in the country.

Speaking on his promise in the latest interview, the PDP chieftain said although he is yet to decide on his destination, his self-imposed exile remains in the works, The Cable report confirmed.

George added that he plans to retire to “anywhere in any part of the world” because Tinubu’s victory “might be a hell of a problem”.

