Mixed reactions have continued to trail the first set of appointments made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu four days after his inauguration as the Nigerian leader

Tinubu officially appointed Femi Gbajabiamila as his new Chief of Staff, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia as his deputy CoS, Senator George Akume as the SGF

Reacting, an APC chieftain commended Tinubu's choice of Gbajabiamila, Akume and others, noting they have all it takes to take the nation to the next level with Asiwaju

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the appointment of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Chief of Staff.

Legit.ng reports that Gbajabiamila’s appointment was confirmed in a statement signed and released on Friday, June 2nd, by the State House director of information, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

APC chieftain commends Tinubu over his choice of Gbajabiamila, Akume, and others. Photo credit: Dele Alake

The statement further confirmed that a former deputy governor of Jigawa state, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, emerged as the deputy chief of staff and Senator George Akume, former minister of special duties as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

"Tinubu's choice of Gbajabiamila, Akume and others was wonderful," APC chieftain says

Williams Dakwom, a member of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC) in Plateau state, in a chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, June 4th, revealed the real reason why Tinubu picked Gbajabiamila, Akume and others, noting he was impressed with Tinubu's choice.

"It was a wonderful appointment by Mr President. I have no doubt on the two former national assembly members. They are the competent ones to steer the ship to the expectations of all.

"The president knows who are capable to join him meet up his long awaiting dreams to the benefits of Nigeria. That is why he said no one should pity him and is capable to raise many potential leaders and prepare them for the job."

"Peter Obi's case at the tribunal is still an academy exercise," the chieftain said

Speaking on Laboor Party flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi's case at the tribunal, the chieftain said,

"That of the tribunal is still an academy exercise, I can see many aggrieved once still in deep sleep which is a mirth," Dakwom added.

