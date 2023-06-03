The appointment of Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and Senator George Akume by President Bola Tinubu has been lauded

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has hailed the appointment of Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and Senator George Akume as President Bola Tinubu's Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), respectively.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Saturday, June 3, Governor Uzodimma, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors' forum, described the appointment as well deserved.

Governor Uzodimma described Gbajabiamila as a pragmatic Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives who brought dynamism to the leadership of the 9th National Assembly and balanced his loyalty to the party with his patriotism to the nation.

The Governor further described Senator George Akume as a true nationalist who has sustained an enviable political trajectory, offering valuable service to Nigeria. He said his appointment as the SGF is a patriotic call for more service to the nation.

Governor Uzodimma stated that as a former colleague with the SGF at the National Assembly, he is confident that his antecedents in national leadership and his astuteness in the administration have garnered him enormous credibility to carry on this new national assignment.

He, therefore, expressed no doubt as they bring their expertise to bear in their various new assignments, especially as a true nationalist, and he wished them success on the job.

Former APC Presidential Aspirant Reacts to Gbaja, Akume’s Appointment

Meanwhile, the appointment of George Akume and Mr Femi Gbajabiamila as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chief of Staff has been greeted with positive reviews.

Former presidential aspirant Tein Jack-Rich described the appointment as well-deserved and good for the Nigerian people.

He stated that he is optimistic that the duo will perform their duties with absolute diligence and dexterity.

