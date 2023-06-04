Former Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has stated that if President Bola Tinubu offers him an appointment, he will consult his wife, friends, and allies before making a decision

Although Wike belongs to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he worked for the victory of President Tinubu, the APC's candidate

Wike clarified that Tinubu had not discussed any appointment offer with him, but he hinted at willingness to serve if approached

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, has said he will consult his wife, friends and other allies if President Bola Tinubu offers him an appointment.

Tinubu, inaugurated on Monday, May 29, has made his first set of appointments.

Though Wike belongs to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the former Rivers governor worked for the victory of President Tinubu who was the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

Given his contribution to Tinubu's victory, there have been speculations that Wike may be "rewarded" with a political appointment.

Tinubu never discussed an appointment offer with me, says Wike

In an interview published by BBC, Wike said President Tinubu had not discussed any appointment offer with him.

Nevertheless, the former Rivers state governor said he can't say he is too big to serve the country if he is offered an appointment.

He said:

"The man has never told me he wanted to give me an appointment. You can't say you are too big to serve your country, but the man has never told me one day that he wanted to give me an appointment.

"If he asks me, I will ask my wife and friends. I will ask people what they think about it. Then I will also see whether I am prepared."

