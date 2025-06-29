Engineers have attributed Nigeria's electricity crisis to political interference and the government's failure to appoint qualified professionals

CIPEN stressed that political loyalty over competence has hindered sector progress and called for a state of emergency to address power challenges

The organisation is advocating for cost-reflective tariffs, while emphasising the need for public and media support to achieve a sustainable power supply

The Chartered Institute of Power Engineers of Nigeria (CIPEN) has attributed Nigeria's ongoing electricity crisis to political interference and the government's failure to appoint qualified professionals to manage the power sector.

During a press briefing in Abuja to commemorate the institute’s second anniversary, CIPEN President and Chairman-in-Council, Israel Abraham, emphasised that the sector's most significant challenges stem from political influence and the appointment of individuals lacking the necessary expertise.

Power Experts Mention Causes of Poor Electricity Supply in Nigeria

Recall that a 2025 World Bank report recently highlighted that Nigeria has the highest number of people without access to electricity, with 86.8 million individuals affected.

CIPEN laments political interference

Abraham pointed out that while former President Muhammadu Buhari approved the creation of CIPEN in May 2023 as a regulatory and professional body, political interference continues to hinder progress in the sector.

He argued that prioritising political loyalty over competence has stunted the development of technical solutions.

He said:

“When the government wants to solve a problem, it must go to the head of the fish. If you appoint people just to satisfy political interests, you can’t expect results. We need the right people in the right places. That is the only way to achieve results.”

He further stated that without the necessary political will and professional leadership, efforts to reform or invest in the power sector will likely fail.

Abraham suggested that the government should declare a state of emergency in the sector, mobilise resources, and set clear performance targets for appointees. If the targets are not met, he called for the removal of underperforming officials.

Abraham also highlighted CIPEN’s efforts to improve the sector’s professionalism, noting the introduction of a tiered licensing system and mandatory training for engineers.

These initiatives aim to assess and validate the competence of power engineers, ensuring that they adhere to professional standards and ethics.

CIPEN also advocates for cost-reflective tariffs, although the Vice President of Power Business, Ahmad Kaitafi, acknowledged that higher tariffs may not be affordable for all Nigerians and recommended targeted subsidies to support the sector’s growth.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of media and public support for reform efforts, with a shared goal of ensuring a reliable, affordable, and sustainable power supply for Nigeria.

Power Experts Mention Causes of Poor Electricity Supply in Nigeria

Companies dump national grid amid tariff hikes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as electricity tariffs in Nigeria continue to increase, many businesses, educational institutions, and households are abandoning the national grid in favour of self-generated power.

More than 400 major companies, including Flour Mills of Nigeria and MTN, have opted to generate their own electricity, surpassing the grid's capacity.

In response to rising electricity costs, a growing number of individuals and businesses are turning to solar power to reduce their energy expenses.

