An influential chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, said he could never visit the president-elect Bola Tinubu.

He stated that he bears no grudge against the former Lagos state governor, but it makes it impossible for him to visit as an opposition.

The PDP chieftain who confirmed Tinubu's disciples held a meeting with him said they only came to apologise for their past feud

The former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has confirmed that he was approached by disciples of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He agreed to the meeting because 94-year-old Retired Justice Isola Olorunmibe facilitated it. The PDP chieftain said there was no way he could decline such a request from an elderly like Olorunmibe.

Chief Bode George in the build-up to the presidential election vowed to leave Nigeria for Ghana if Tinubu becomes President of Nigeria. Photo Credit: Bode George

Source: UGC

As reported by Punch, he said:

“They were led by Papa Olorunmibe, a 94-year-old man. In Yoruba land, such a man cannot say he wants to come to my house and I will say no. It’s not done in my culture. There were other elders from the PDP.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While speaking on the purpose of the meeting, he confirmed that Tinubu's delegates came to apologise over past issues and appealed to him to support the president-elect.

He disclosed that the delegates requested that he visit the president-elect, an offer he immediately declined.

Chief George said:

“First of all, they came to apologise for whatever they had done in the past, and I said I have moved on and have nothing against his person. We may disagree on policies but we must not be disagreeable.

Secondly, they wanted me to pay him a courtesy call. I was like, what are you talking about? I am the man representing South-West in the national confines of our party and I’m a life BoT member.

He revealed that there was no way he could accept the offer while also noting that his party (PDP) is still in a legal battle with the president-elect at the presidential election petition tribunal.

May 29: APC Stalwarts Lobby Bode George Ahead of Tinubu’s Inauguration

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun peace talks with some foes of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Chief Bode George, an influential member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was approached by the APC leaders.

It was gathered that the meeting was orchestrated to strike a truce with him to support Tinubu's inauguration.

Source: Legit.ng