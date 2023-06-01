The outgoing House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajaniamila has opted to become the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a move that invariably removes him from being part of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

Recall that Gbajamiamila, who is the incumbent Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, won a record 6th term of office for Surulere Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the House.

A statement posted by his Chief of Staff, Olanrewaju Smart Wasiu on his official Facebook page on Thursday morning reads:

“After several hours of meetings and consultations, President Bola Tinubu has made his first appointment, picking the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as the president’s Chief of Staff.”

Gbajabiamila's aide react

Meanwhile, Wasiu on another Facebook debunked the report noting that there was no such thing on the table.

He wrote:

"Fake news is a monster that must be curbed. Kindly ignore any fake news quoting this account for posting about any political appointment. Nothing of such was ever posted here."

