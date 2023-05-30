The former governor and aspirant for the 10th Senate president, Abdulaziz Yari, has joined forces with the chief whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu

They have both made moves against the choice of the ruling APC for the incoming National Assembly leadership

Meanwhile, the APC had picked and backed Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin for Senate president and deputy, respectively

The chief whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, made a stunning revelation regarding his move to secure the 10th Senate presidency seat.

Kalu, the former governor of Abia state, insisted that he would not withdraw his bid for the presidency of the incoming legislature, especially the choice of Godswill Akpabio, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)'s anointed candidate.

Orji Kalu makes new move over Senate presidency bid

, in a chat with reporters at the National Assembly on Tuesday, May 30, insisted that he would not step down for Akpabio, Daily Trust reported.

The Abia North senator said he is talking with Abdul’aziz Yari, a former Zamfara governor and a frontline contender, for an alliance, and their decisions would soon be made public, The Cable report added.

He stated:

“I won’t step down for anybody. We are talking with former Governor Yari. Our group and his group are talking, intimate talk and partnership."

10th NASS: Hope Uzodimma against APC zoning? Imo state govt reacts

The Imo state government has debunked rumours that Governor Hope Uzodimma was part of the scheme to upstage the Senate presidential bid of Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Recall that Senator Akpabio was chosen by the national working committee of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and anointed as the preferred candidate of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 23, the Imo state commissioner for information and strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, stated that the governor has never disputed the party's choice.

10th Senate: Uncertainty rocks Akpabio’s Bid

In another development, Senator Akpabio's bid to become the next Senate president of Nigeria was reported to have been greeted with uncertainty.

Former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Daniel Bwala, confirmed that there was a plot to upstage Akpabio despite being the anointed candidate.

He stated that the former Akwa Ibom governor would be betrayed by his fellow senators in the APC.

