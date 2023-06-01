Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Olisa Agbakoba has urged the current Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federal, Abubakar Malami, to step down from his position honourably.

Similarly, he urged the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, to also step down from the pile as they are both subordinates of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Olisa Agbakoba is a Nigerian human rights activist, maritime lawyer and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association. Photo Credit: Olisa Agbakoba

During an interview with Arise Television, Agbakoba made this known on Wednesday, May 31.

He said:

“All the guys who took part of the old government should honourably step down. He needs new people.”

The Senior Advocate recommended that President Bola Tinubu consider Babatunde's services of Babatunde Ogala or Babatunde Raji Fashola for the position of Attorney General.

He also recommended the immediate past governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, for the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Agbakoba noted that Nigerians had passed the promises, hope and lip service stage, noting that the people anticipate rapid development.

As reported by Arise TV online, he said:

“The fact that there are cases in the tribunal should not prevent him from absolutely getting the job done.”

