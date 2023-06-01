President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly withdrew his support for Senator Godswill Akpabio in the race for the senate president

President Tinubu is said to have heeded the advice of his trusted associates by subtly withdrawing his support for the former Akwa Ibom state governor

Akpabio is one of the leading candidates for the senate presidency seat and was announced as the APC's choice in May

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu as well as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have reportedly withdrew their support for Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Recall that the APC had announced the zoning of the 10th senate presidency to the South-south and nominated Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom state as its preferred candidate.

The APC leadership and President Bola Tinubu have allegedly back out of Godswill Akpabio’s endorsement for the Senate President seat. Photo credits: Godswill Obot Akpabio, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, in a statement on Monday, May 8, said the APC National Working Committee (NWC) reached the conclusion after consultation with Tinubu and other stakeholders.

However, strong indications have now suggested that Akpabio's candidacy may have hit a brick wall as President Tinubu is said to have withdrawn his support for him in the contest for the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly, Vanguard reported.

The 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated this month (June).

Most of the president's trusted political allies reportedly asked him not to support Akpabio, an advice he was said to have obliged.

As it stands, it is believed that President Tinubu has tacitly withdrawing his support for Akpabio as it concerns the race for the 10th senate presidency.

10th Senate Presidency: Southwest caucus against APC's choice of leadership

It is understood that the Southwest caucus of the red chamber have called for a meeting for Thursday, May 1, where they would take a decision on who to support.

A senator from one of the states in the Southwest region said:

“We have seen the follies in remaining in this camp, it will not work.

"We have fixed a meeting for Thursday where we are going to chart our next line of action.”

