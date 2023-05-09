The All Progressives Congress (APC) might have thought of bringing an end to the debate on who will be the speaker of the House of Representatives on its side when it announced Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna as its nominee for the position.

However, the roof of the party appeared to be boiling with invisible fire as 5 senior lawmakers vowed the challenge the choice of the party in the 10th assembly leadership race.

Recall that Felix Morka, the national publicity secretary of the APC, in a statement on Monday, announced that the decision was made following consultation with Bola Tinubui, the president-elect.

Shortly after the release, the 5 senior lawmakers, led by the current deputy speaker, Idris Wase, vowed to challenge the APC's choice for the House of Representatives speaker's position.

Below are the details of the candidates:

Idris Wase

He is the current deputy speaker of the 9th Nigeria House of Representatives. He has declared interest in contesting for the position of speaker of the 10th assembly.

The Plateau-born politician is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, United States, and has held many political positions.

Muktar Betara

Betare is a lawmaker representing the Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State in the northeast.

He was first elected as a lawmaker in the House of Representatives in 2007.

Sada Soli

Soli, who had worked as a civil servant in the national assembly for 14 years before joining politics in 2007, is representing the Jibia/Kaita federal constituency in Katsina state.

He had declared interest in leading the Green Chamber in the 10th national assembly that will be inaugurated next month.

Alhassan Doguwa

Doguwa is the current majority leader of the House of Representatives, who has also joined the race for the speaker of the next assembly and is part of those setting the stage against Tinubu.

The lawmaker representing the Doguwa/Tudunwada Federal Constituency of Kano is currently facing a murder case over the allegation of killing 3 people during the February 25 presidential and national assembly election.

Aminu Sani Jaji

He is the former chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Intelligence and internal security and has declared interest in becoming the leader of the house that will be inaugurated in June.

The 49-year-old Jaji, representing the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency of Zamfara State, will be returning to the Green Chamber for the second term when the house is inaugurated next month.

