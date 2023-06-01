President Bola Tinubu held his first security meeting with service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, on his fourth day in office as the president of Nigeria.

The security chiefs were led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a Twitter post by the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) on Thursday, June 1.

Other security chiefs learned to be present at the meeting include Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, who is the Chief of Army Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, the Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, the Chief of Air Staff.

Also at the meeting was the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA); and Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General of the Department of State Service(DSS).

The broadcast station, however, did not give more details about the meeting between the new president and the service chiefs.

See the tweet here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng