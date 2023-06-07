President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to hold crucial meetings to keep his administration running and thriving

FCT, Aso Villa - President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, June 7, met with governors of all 36 states at the presidential villa.

The meeting would be the first with all the state governors since his inauguration to the office of the President on Monday, May 29.

President Tinubu held his first meeting with the Nigerian Governors Forum on Wednesday, June 7.

Source: Twitter

As reported by TheCable, the meeting kick-off at about 12:36 pm at the Presidential Villa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Vice President Kashim Shettima, the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the National Security Adviser (NSA), and Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), amongst others, were also present in the meeting, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

It was gathered that governors of Jigawa, Benue, Taraba, Delta, Enugu, Rivers, Oyo, Plateau, Kebbi, Abia, Imo, and Bauchi were present at the meeting.

Others include governors of Zamfara, Kano, Taraba, Kogi, Ogun, Nasarawa, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Ebonyi, Lagos, Rivers, and Osun.

However, the governors of Edo and Niger were absent at the meeting as their deputies represented them.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng, it was also gathered that President Tinubu swears in the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

The tweet reads:

"President Tinubu today swears in The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, Thereafter sat in a meeting with State Governors. The first meeting he will be having with the larger committee of state Governors since becoming President."

Source: Legit.ng