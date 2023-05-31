The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors forum has elected Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma as its chairman

Governor Udozimma was announced chairman of the APC governors after emerging victorious in the election conducted in Abuja

The Imo state governor has now taken over the helm of affairs from the immediate past governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has been elected the new chairman of the Progressives Governors' Forum (PGF).

The announcement was made in Abuja, on Wednesday, May 31 after an election was conducted.

Governor Hope Uzodimma succeeds the immediate past Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu as chairman APC governors forum.

This development means Governor Uzodimma will now be the leader of all governors under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Progressives Governors' Forum (PGF) serves as a platform for collaboration, policy development, and sharing of experiences among its members.

Governor Uzodimma's emergence as Chairman of the PGF is a testament to his leadership skills and his ability to garner support from his fellow Governors.

As Chairman of the forum, Governor Uzodimma will play a crucial role in guiding the forum's activities, fostering unity among the Governors, and driving the agenda of the APC across the States.

With this new position, Governor Uzodimma will have the opportunity to contribute to shaping the policies and strategies of the APC.

He will be at the forefront of discussions and decision-making processes that will have a direct impact on the party's direction and the development of the country.

His leadership will be vital in promoting effective governance, encouraging collaboration among states, and ensuring the implementation of APC's progressive agenda.

