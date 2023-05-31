Former governor, Nyesom Wike has been told his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can suspend or sack him

Justice James Omotosho stated this in a judgement he delivered on a suit filed by Wike

The judge however said for the PDP to sack Wike, the party has to follow due process

FCT, Abuja - A federal high court in Abuja, on Wednesday, May 31, told former Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the right to suspend or expel him.

The court said the PDP can sanction former governor Wike if the action is done in accordance with the law, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

"Suspending or expelling Wike must be done in compliance with law", Judge

Justice James Omotosho stated this in a judgment he delivered on a suit filed by Wike to seek for a court order to stop PDP from taking action against him.

Delivering judgement on Wednesday, May 31, Justice Omotosho said the court had considered the processes filed by parties and arguments of counsel.

He held that suspending or expelling the applicant without affording him the right to defend himself would breach his fundamental rights as enshrined in the party’s and Nigeria’s constitutions.

He said though the party had the right to suspend or expel its members, this must be done in compliance with its own law.

