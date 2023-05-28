Rivers, Port Harcourt - Less than 24 hours before his exit from office, Governor Nyesom Wike conferred the highest honour in Rivers State to Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Sunday, May 28, Governor Uzodimma bagged the state honour of the Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS).

Governor Nyesom Wike will be exiting the Rivers State House on Monday, May 29 to bring an end to his two terms in office. Photo Credit: Hope New and Electronic Media Center

Source: Facebook

According to the statement, Governor Uzodimma, in the company of his wife, Barr. Mrs Chioma Uzodimma, friends, and government officials received the grand award in an elegant style from Governor Nyesom Wike CON of Rivers State held in Portharcourt Government House.

In his address, Governor Wike acknowledged the valuable support of Governor Uzodimma to his government and the good people of Rivers State.

Similarly, Governor Uzodimma appreciated his Rivers State contemporary and the people of Rivers State for the honour bestowed upon him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Governor Wike, who is in his final hour as governor of Rivers State, will be handing over affairs to his predecessor, Sim Fubara.

Wike's feud with PDP before APC alliance

In the aftermath of the 2023 general election, the Rivers state governor has been in alliance with the All Progressive Congress (APC) members despite being a vital member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the build-up to the election, Governor Wike feuded with the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, over issues of inclusivity and fairness in the party's leadership structure.

This development broke the PDP into factions, being led by Governor Wike and the other by the former Vice President.

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma is seeking re-election into office for a second term in the off-cycle gubernatorial election coming up later in November 2023.

Wike Dissolves Cabinet Ahead of May 29 Handover

In another development, the outgoing governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike on Thursday, May 25, announced the dissolution of his cabinet.

The media aide to the governor confirmed the development to newsmen shortly after the special executive meeting in Government House, Port Harcourt, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike would be handing over to his successor, Rivers Governor-Elect, Siminialaye Fubara, and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng