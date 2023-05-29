Former president Muhammadu Buhari finally vacated Aso Rock Presidential Villa on Monday, May 29

Buhari's exit from Aso Rock Presidential Villa was an emotional moment after spending 8 years in Abuja, the nation's capital

A Twitter user said there is time for everything and the time has come for Buhari's time to go back to Daura

The emotional moment former president Muhammadu Buhari finally vacated Aso Rock Presidential Villa on Monday, May 29, has emerged.

In the video, the former president was being escorted by his security aides seen as he walked into an awaiting car.

Emotional moment Buhari vacates Presidential Villa. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Recall that Buhari handed over power to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, earlier today at Eagles Square, Abuja, the nation’s capital.

A Twitter user, Arabinrin Aderonke @AderonkeW, who shared the video, wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Goodbye, Mr. President....Real display of emotion here. All is well that ends well... Time is for everything... There is a time to come and a time to go..

“He has played his part. Posterity will judge him accordingly

“Wishing you the best in your new phase of life, Mr. President”

Buhari jets off to Daura after handing over to Nigeria's new President Bola Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that following the swearing-in of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former President Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja.

Buhari and his wife, former Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha left for his hometown in Daura, Katsina state.

"Shege Banza": Nigerians reveal what they will remember Buhari's administration for

Legit.ng had earlier reported that just few hours after former President Muhammadu Buhari, handed over power to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerians have taken to social media to reveal what they will remember the Buhari's administration for.

Reacting to a question on Legit.ng post, a Facebook user, Mega Witty, said he will remember former president Buhari for the insecurity, unemployment, hunger amongst others.

The End of an Era: watch moment Buhari flies home to Daura after handing over to Tinubu

Former President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha have left the nation’s capital, Abuja, after handing over to his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Buhari and his wife were accompanied by some of the top government officials of his administration to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng