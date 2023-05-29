Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential bannerman of the Labour Party, said the inauguration of Bola Tinubu is unconstitutional

He stated that only the judiciary could legitimise his presidency despite his imminent swear in

Meanwhile, he urged Nigerians to remain law-abiding, noting that justice will prevail soon

Kaduna, Kaduna - The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has reiterated that he and his principal Peter Obi won the 2023 presidential election and the inauguration of Bola Tinubu is unconstitutional.

Datti made this known while speaking at a wedding ceremony at Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna.

Datti Baba-Ahmed has described Bola Tinubu's inauguration as unconstitutional noting that only the court can legitimise his presidency. Photo Credit: Datti Baba-Ahmed and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, he said:

“Let us not forget that we are law-abiding citizens who cannot go against the government. As I have always emphasized, God is supreme, followed by the government. If the government chooses to be just, it can be.

“We have expressed our belief that there was injustice against us in the recent election. The law grants us the right to seek redress in court, and we are awaiting our mandate, the mandate of Nigerians.

“Peter Obi and I won this election, and if justice prevails in Nigeria, by God’s will, we will lead Nigeria and fix the country.”

He also noted that despite the imminent inauguration and swear-in of Tinubu, it would not deter them from being focused on retrieving their stolen mandate.

Datti said the inauguration of Tinubu would only make them stronger rather than demoralise and weaken them in spirit.

Peter Obi, who also spoke to pressmen at the wedding, said only the court would determine the legitimacy of Tinubu's inauguration.

He urged Nigerians to maintain the peace while acknowledging the issues surrounding Nigeria's democracy.

Obi said:

“There are issues with Nigeria’s democracy, but we must live peacefully and focus on addressing the country’s challenges such as security, poverty, education, and other crucial matters that require our attention.”

Source: Legit.ng