Nigeria will have its 16th President on Monday, May 29, when the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is sworn in at an inauguration ceremony slated to hold at Eagles Square in Abuja.

In the buildup to the May 29 inauguration, Legit.ng reveals how past Nigerian presidents emerged winners in their elections since 1979.

1979 presidential election: How Shehu Shagari won

Nigeria had its first presidential election on 11 August 1979. The presidential candidate of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) Shehu Shagari, won the election with 5,688,857 votes to defeat his closest rivals.

Obafemi Awolowo of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) polled 4,916,551 votes to come second while the 3rd position went to Nnamdi Azikiwe of the Nigerian People's Party (NPP) who got 2,822,523 votes.

Shagari won Bauchi, Benue, Cross-river, Gongola, Kaduna, Kwara, Niger, Rivers, and Sokoto states out of the 19 states to score 33.77% of the votes.

Obafemi won the five states of Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, and Bendel to score 29.18% of the votes, while Azikiwe won 3 states, Anambra, Imo, and Plateau, to score 16.75%.

1983 presidential election: Shagari wins again

The presidential election of that year took place on 6 August 1983. The incumbent, President Shagari, polled 12,081,471 votes and won 11 states with 47.51% to return elected, while Awolowo of the UPN scored 7,907,20, and won 5 states with 31.09% off the votes cast.

The NPP got 3,557,113 votes and won 2 states with 13.99%.

1999 presidential election results: How Obasanjo won

After the return of democracy, former Head of State, Olusegun Obasanjo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was elected president in 1999, having scored 18,738, 154, which represents 62.8% to defeat Chief Olu Falae of the Alliance For Democracy (AD), who polled 11,110,287, representing 37.2% of the votes cast.

Obasanjo won in Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Rivers, and Taraba states.

South-West - No state

South-East - Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia (5 states)

South-South - Edo, Delta, Rivers, Cross-River, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom (6 states)

North-Central - Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Benue and Plateau (6 states)

North-West – Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Kebbi (5 states)

North-East – Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno and Taraba (5 states)

2003 presidential election: Obasanjo re-elected

The 2003 presidential election was held on April 19, and Obasanjo of the PDP gathered 24,456,140, representing 61.94% to emerge the winner.

Muhammadu Buhari of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) polled 2,710,022, representing 32.19%

Obasanjo won 27 states: Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Imo, Kaduna, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, and Taraba states.

South-West – Ondo, Osun, Oyo Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti (6 states)

South-East - Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia (5 states)

South-South - Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo (6 states)

North-Central - Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Benue, FCT (7 states)

North-West – Kaduna (1 states)

North-East – Adamawa, Taraba (2 states)

2007 presidential election: Umaru Yar'Adua succeeds Obasanjo

The former Katsina state governor, Umaru Yar'Adua of the PDP, won the 21 April 2007 presential election.

Yar'Adua polled 24,638,063 votes, representing 69.60%, to defeat Muhammadu Buhari of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), who got 6,605,299 votes, representing 18.66%.

While Atiku Abubakar of the Action Congress (AC) scored 2,637,84, representing 7.45%

2011 presential election: Goodluck Jonathan wins

Dr Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP won the 2011 presential election with 22,495,187 votes to defeat Muhammadu Buhari of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), who polled 12,214,853.

President Jonathan's votes represented 58.87%, while that of Buhari was 31.97%

He won in 23 states: Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Imo, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, and Rivers states.

South-West – Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti (6 states)

South-East - Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia (5 states)

South-South - Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo (6 states)

North-Central –Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, FCT (6 states)

North-West – 0

North-East – 0

Result of 2015 presidential election: How Buhari won

Presidential Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC) became the first opposition candidate to defeat a sitting president in 2015.

Buhari won the presidential elections with 15,424,921 votes, while President Jonathan of PDP gained 12,853,162 votes.

President Buhari won 21 states, including Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara state.

South-West – Ondo, Osun, Oyo Lagos, Ogun ( 5 states)

South-East - 0

South-South - 0

North-Central –Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Benue (4 states)

North-West – Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi , Jigawa, Sokoto, Zamfara (7states)

North-East – Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Yobe (5 states)

2019 presidential election results: Buhari re-elected

Buhari scored the highest votes in the 2019 presidential election polling 15,191,847 votes. His closest challenger Atiku Abubakar, of the PDP, polled 11,262,978 votes.

The APC candidate won in 19 states to defeat his closest challenger, Atiku, who won in 18 states. Mr Buhari gained in Bauchi, Borno, Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Sokoto, Yobe, and Zamfara states.

South-West – Osun, Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti (4 states)

South-East - 0

South-South - 0

North-Central – Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Nasarawa (4 states)

North-West – Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi , Jigawa, Sokoto, Zamfara ( 7 states)

North-East – Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Yobe (4 states)

2023 presidential election: Bola Tinubu wins

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu of the APC, winner of the February 25 presidential election after he gathered a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

The President-elect won 12 states: Ekiti, Ondo, Kwara, Ogun, Oyo, Jigawa, Borno, Rivers, Kogi, Zamfara, Niger and Benue.

South-West - Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun (4 states)

South-East - 0

South-South - Rivers ( 1 state)

North-Central - Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Benue ( 4 states)

North -West - Jigawa, Zamfara ( 2 states)

North -East - Borno ( 1 state)

