Professor Pat Utomi has disclosed the relationship between him and Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the APC, Labour Party and PDP

The economist debunked the claim that Obi's campaign was funded by Tinubu to scuttle the chances of Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election

Utomi revealed that the only money he received from Tinubu was $2000 and that was 24 years ago

Lekki, Lagos - Pat Utomi, one of the leading campaigners of Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the February 25 presidential election, has dismissed the report that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, funded the campaigns of his candidate.

Utomi, who was a former presidential candidate, said this while reacting to the comment by Tawfiq Akinwale, the Labour Party candidate in the March 18 governorship election in Oyo state disclosed that Obi's campaigns were funded with "resources of citizens in support groups".

Pat Utomi speaks on allegations that Tinubu finances Peter Obi's campaign

Source: Twitter

Pat Utomi speaks on relationship he had with Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

In a series of tweets on Friday morning, May 26, Utomi said contrary to the claim that Tinubu sponsored Obi through him, the Labour Party presidential candidate also funded the campaign from his own purse.

The economist further disclosed the major money transaction between him and Tinubu, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election and winner of the poll.

According to the professor, he had only received $2000 from the president-elect, and that was 25 years ago.

The tweet reads:

"Some fellow pulling up a 9 year old video from an Ileya visit claimed the know of conduit of money through me to PO to uend Atiku. 1st, have had no direct or indirect contact with BAT in 4 years. Only material transfer from BAT to me in 25yrs we have known is $2000 for MIT event."

See the tweet here:

