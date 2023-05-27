Bola Tinubu, the president-elect will be inaugurated on Monday, May 29, when President Muhammadu Buhari will officially and constitutionally vacate the seat of power.

On his journey to becoming the president-elect and subsequently Nigerian President, Tinubu made lots of alliances with top All Progressives Congress (APC) bigwigs as well as non-APC members.

Full list Buhari's appointees that Tinubu may retain

Also, the alliance of the defunct Congress of Progressives Change (CPC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and fractions of the likes of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), and many others gave birth to the APC in the build-up to the 2015 general elections.

However, between 2015 and 2023, allegiances have been switched, loyalties have been stabbed, there has been dew, there have been rains and the earth has consumed lots within the political reign of President Buhari.

These events further explained why Tinubu, who has kept his eye on the ball, may not work with all cabinet members of Buhari on getting to the office from Monday.

However, he will likely work with some of them who are listed below:

Babatunde Fashola

The outgoing minister of works and housing has served under Buhari through the 8 years tenure of the outgoing President but he had earlier worked-relation with Tinubu more than he had with Buhari.

Fashola served s chief of staff to Tinubu when he was the governor of Lagos state and subsequently succeeded him. During the campaigns, Fashola supported and contributed to the victory of Tinubu and this would make him more relevant in the next administration.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Often called "Mama Diaspora", the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) is one of the prominent Buhari's cabinet that will migrate to Tinubu's administration.

Just like Fashola, Dabiri-Erewa is one of the ACN and Lagos faction of the APC members in Buhari's administration, and over time, she has kept her loyalty to the president-elect.

Festus Keyamo

Keyamo is one of the key supporters of Tinubu under Buhari's administration, a vocal figure and chief spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment is likely to have a big catch in Tinubu's administration for his open loyalty to the president-elect.

Bashir Ahmad

The Kano young politician may be retained though he did not belong to the camp of Tinubu and the ACN at the beginning of Buhari's administration.

However, Ahmed was vocal in the build-up of the APC presidential primary as well as the 2023 general election.

Adeleke Olorunibe Mamora

The former senator for Lagos East senatorial district is the current minister of science and technology and former minister of state for health, both under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Considering the Lagos and the ACN factor, Mamora is likely to be one of Tinubu's cabinet members that would be well known.

