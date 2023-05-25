A new report has shown how the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, could have been defeated in the 2023 election

According to the report, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwanso were ones members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso polled a combine 14, 582, 740 votes, which was far above the President-elect's votes

A new report has shown that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the declared winner of the 2023 presidential elections could have been defeated.

According to the report published by TheCable, all of Tinubu’s major opponents were former members of the main opposition party, PDP, and polled a combine 14,582,740 votes, which was far above the votes Tinubu polled to become President-elect.

How Tinubu could have been defeated during 2023 presidential election. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar/Mr Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng recalls that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

Atiku, former Vice President polled 6,984,520 votes to come second, while Obi scored 6,101,533 votes.

The fourth position went to Kwankwaso, who got 1,496,687 votes.

The APC scored 37% of the vote across the country compared to PDP’s 29% and LP’s 25%.

