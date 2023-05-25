Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be inaugurated as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Monday, May 29

International communities like the United Kingdom and the United States have acknowledged his victory

However, his victory was only possible by accruing votes in some major states among the 36 states

The 2023 presidential election won by Bola Tinubu is a testament to his prominence and influence in the Nigerian political scene.

Jagaban, as his supporters fondly call him, showed his political might when he secured massive votes from some populated states in the country.

Bola Tinubu secured the highest votes, reflecting his widespread appeal and ability to connect with voters from diverse regions of Nigeria. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The following list highlights the states where Bola Tinubu secured the most votes during the 2023 presidential elections.

1. Lagos state - 572,606 votes

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Despite losing on home soil to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Bola Tinubu still racked up his highest during the presidential elections in Lagos state.

Tinubu polled 572,606 votes falling behind Obi, who polled 582,454 votes to emerge victorious.

Tinubu's loss in Lagos state marks his first loss in the state since 1999, and it has been regarded as the biggest upset in Nigeria's electoral history.

2. Kano state - 517,341 votes

Tinubu's numbers in Kano state were quite surprising after polling 517,341 votes in a state where the electorates bask in the popularity of their former Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, who has a clean swoop of the ballot.

Kwankwaso polled 997,279 votes, according to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu's 517,341 votes amount to 30.4 per cent of the total valid vote.

3. Katsina state - 482,283 votes

The home soil of President Muhammadu Buhari delivered a massive chunk of votes for Tinubu, polling 482,283 votes.

However, Katsina could not deliver victory for Jagaban in what was regarded as another shocking loss.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 489,045 votes to emerge victorious.

4. Oyo state - 449,884 votes

The build-up to the 2023 polls already showed indications that Tinubu would win Oyo state following his close relationship with Governor Seyi Makinde, a member of the opposition party, PDP.

According to results announced by the collation officer, Prof. Olusola Babatunde Tinubu polled 449,884 to win the state.

Atiku polled 182,977, Obi polled 99,110, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party polled 4,095 to come forth.

5. Jigawa state - 421,390 votes

After a terrible out in three northwest states, Kano, Katsina and Kaduna, Tinubu finally had his hands on the golden goose when he had a clean swoop in Jigawa state.

Tinubu polled 421,390 to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 386,587.

Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi clinched 1,889 while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 98,234 votes.

6. Kaduna state - 399,293 votes

He lost again in Kaduna state, where Tinubu has one of his strongest allies in Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

But he was able to rack up his 6th highest vote, polling 399,293 votes in the presidential election.

Atiku was his obstacle again, who polled 554,360 votes to emerge victorious.

5 Key Points from Tinubu's Speech as President Confers Him with GCFR Honour

Meanwhile, the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, is apparently full of delight following the conferment of Nigeria’s highest national honour, GCFR, on him.

President Muhammadu Buhari conferred the honour on Tinubu at a ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, May 25.

Bola Tinubu told the outgoing Nigerian leader that he is a true democrat and history-maker.

Source: Legit.ng