President Muhammadu Buhari and his imminent successor, Bola Tinubu were on Friday, May 26, pictured going round the Presidential Villa

The tour is to familiarise the incoming president with the workings of the State House

This comes ahead of the Monday, May 29 inauguration, scheduled for the Eagle Square, Abuja

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, May 26, conducted his successor Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu round Aso Rock after praying together at the Villa Mosque.

Tinubu will officially receive the baton of leadership from Buhari on Monday, May 29.

Photos credit: Sunday Aghaeze

Source: Facebook

Speaking after the outgoing president showed him round the Aso Villa, Tinubu asked God for good health to be able to steer the ship of Nigeria positively, The Nation reported.

He said:

“Help me God, to carry the burden, to face the challenges, and keep me in good health, to be able to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of millions of our people.”

Preparations in top gear for May 29 handover

The tour comes barely 24 hours after the President conferred upon Tinubu the National Honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) at the State House Banquet Hall.

Both leaders exchanged documents ahead of the official handover of power on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng