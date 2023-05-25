Garba Shehu has made a shocking revelation about the attitude of some staff working for President Muhammadu Buhari

The senior special assistant, media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, has revealed that some staff of the present administration has started to switch allegiance to the incoming government, a move he described as ‘human nature.’

According to him, it is very normal for people to switch allegiance but noted that the way with which people are switching their allegiance to the incoming administration is different from what ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, experienced.

This according to Shehu was because Jonathan was patriotic, The Punch reported.

Speaking on Arise TV on Wednesday, May 24, he said,

"You can’t change human beings. So, the man of the moment obviously is the incoming president."

Shehu noted that visitors come and go however, there has been decency in it now.

“And I don’t think that we’re witnessing any spectacular desertion of the place,” he added.

