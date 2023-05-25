President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has told President Muhammadu Buhari that his contribution would always be needed wherever he was after leaving office

Tinubu made the remark while reacting to the earlier comment of the president that he may live in Niger after leaving office on May 29

Speaking after being conferred with the national honour, Tinubu told Buhari to expect knocks on his door, either he lives in Daura, Niger or anywhere

FCT, Abuja - Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has told President Muhammadu Buhari that he should expect knocks on his door wherever he ran to after leaving the office on May 29.

Tinubu, in a veiled response to the president's comment on Tuesday, May 23, that Niger would rescue him if anyone came after him after he left the office on Monday disclosed that wherever the president lives after the end of his tenure, he should expect knocks on his door.

Photo Credit: Bayo Omoboriowo

What Tinubu told Buhari after receiving the GCFR award

The president-elect made the comment while delivering his speech after he was conferred with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) alongside the vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima, who was also conferred with the honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON).

The presentation of the honour was monitored on TVC by Legit.ng on Thursday, May 25.

Tinubu also said he was much more aware of the challenges ahead of him on getting to office on May 29. He also appreciated the president for the national honour on him and his vice for the national honours.

The president-elect also commended Buhari for "reaching back into history and set the record straight" by recognising Late MKO Abiola, the denied winner of the 1993 election.

He said:

"You have done your part, Mr. President. Now, a great duty will descend on me. I understand the meaning of the honour given to me today and the magnitude of the task that awaits me. Whether you go to Daura, Niger, or anywhere, you expect knocks on your door."

"It is just his way of throwing banters": Presidency on Buhari running to Niger

Legit.ng earlier reported that Garba Shehu, the spokesperson to President Buhari, has dismissed the report that the Niger Republic would protect his employer after leaving office on May 29

Shehu said the president's comment was his way of throwing banters to douse tension around him.

The president, on Tuesday, said the Niger Republic would protect him if anybody comes after him when he leaves office on May 29.

