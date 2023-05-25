President Muhammadu Buhari rated the performance of his administration four days before the May 29 handover ceremony

Buhari said he has run a good race, finished his work and it's now time to pass the baton the incoming administration

He reassured Nigerian that the country is in a goods hand with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has scored the performance of his administration high, stating that he has run a good race and finished his work.

The President said its time for him to hand over the baton to the incoming administration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

President Buhari "handover" baton to Bola Tinubu. Photo Credit: @BashirAhmaad. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Buhari reassured Nigerians that the country is in good hands with Tinubu while urging the President-elect not to forget the enormous responsibility that comes with leadership

According to The Nation, Buhari stated this on Thursday when he conferred the national honours of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Tinubu, and the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

President Buhari also handover the transition documents and transferred the Baton of Service over to Tinubu.

The programme was part of events of the 2023 Presidential inauguration ceremony.

Buhari confers GCFR, GCON honours on Tinubu, Shettima, 4 days to leave office

In a similar development, Legit.ng has earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari conferred the honour of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, on Thursday, May 25.

The outgoing president gave the honour to the president-elect just about 4 days before the expiration of his tenure as the Number 1 citizen of Nigeria.

Danger as fresh plot to stop Tinubu's inauguration revealed

Legit.ng has earlier reported that the Department of State Service (DSS) has raised fresh alarm about the plot to scuttle the inauguration of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, on Monday, May 29.

The secret police then warned those it described as subversive elements working to stop the inauguration of Tinubu and governors-elect across the country on Monday.

This was disclosed in a statement by the secret police's spokesperson, Peter Afunaya, on Thursday, May 25, via the agency's Twitter handle.

Source: Legit.ng