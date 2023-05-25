Rumours are circulating that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, 'planted' some Labour Party (LP) chieftains in the opposition party

Professor Pat Utomi allegedly stepped aside for Peter Obi as a result of the 'game' played by Tinubu

Recall that Tawfiq Akinwale, the Oyo state LP gubernatorial candidate, earlier made a similar claim

FCT, Abuja - The claim that president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu 'planted' Professor Pat Utomi, Doyin Okupe and Kenneth Okonkwo in the Labour Party (LP) has generated notable reactions on social media.

According to the fresh viral claim, Tinubu asked Prof. Utomi, a chieftain of the LP to step down for Peter Obi, the opposition party's candidate in the 2023 election, and then he (Tinubu) 'sponsored' the LP.

Nigerians on the popular social networking platform, Twitter, have been reacting to the rumour.

See some reactions below:

@emelda_eth wrote:

"Agbado fc are happy dat Tinubu told Pat Utomi to step down for Obi and then he sponsored LP.

"This kind dumb lies & propaganda can only be manufacturered by the SANpaper himself, Keyamo.

"APC supporters are the mad set of people we ve in Nigeria, they are like zombie in nature."

@iamajodbaba wrote:

What pained me more in this revelation is that @PeterObi allowed the noise of rabblerousers propped up by APC get to him, in order to make him jettison his best chance of getting to power.

"Lesson: Don't take action because of the praises of men."

Young Alhaji said:

"To be honest, if Tinubu planted Prof Pat Utomi, Doyin Okupe, Kenneth Okonkwo in Labour Party then he should have allowed a free and fair Election!

"Yo guys be claiming Tinubu is a strategic political Guru, Then Why Rig the Election?

"All of una With una papa dey Craze."

@m_azor wrote:

"Tinubu told Pat Utomi to step down for Obi and sponsored Obi yet Obi beat him in the election. He came a distant third and had to rig. Both the people spreading this fake news and those believing it have no sense."

How Tinubu asked Utomi to step down for Peter Obi, Labour Party gov candidate

The growing rumour about Tinubu, Obi and Utomi comes on the back of a similar claim by Tawfiq Akinwale, the Oyo state LP gubernatorial candidate in the March 2023 election.

Akinwale alleged that Tinubu asked Prof. Utomi to step down for Peter Obi in the buildup to the 2023 general elections.

Akinwale, who spoke in the Yoruba language, made the allegation while appearing as a guest on a radio programme on 101.7 YES FM, Ibadan.

