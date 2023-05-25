President Muhammadu Buhari conferred the honour of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, on Thursday, May 25.

The outgoing president gave the honour to the president-elect just about 4 days to the expiration of his tenure as the Number 1 citizen of Nigeria.

Buhari also conferred the national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) on Kashim Shettima, the vice-president-elect.

The honours were conferred on the due at the investiture of the national honour as well as the official handover of the transition document event, which was performed at the State House Conference in Abuja on Thursday.

The May 29 presidential inauguration will be the 7th consecutive democratic transition that Nigeria will record.

On Wednesday, March 1, Tinubu was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election by Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Since the declaration, many opposition parties and candidates, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, have challenged Tinubu's victory at the tribunal.

Earlier this month, the 2023 presidential election petition tribunal began the hearings against Tinubu, and political parties have been making their cases at the tribunal. The next sitting is expected to hold on Friday, May 26.

Source: Legit.ng