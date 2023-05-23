The president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, has pitied the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, over the number of industrial disputes he will inherit from Monday

Ajaero said the Buhari administration tried to maintain industrial harmony, which was not enough to solve many industrial disputes it was leaving behind

The NLC president noted that agreement was made with the doctors but not implemented and that the issues with ASUU was not resolved

FCT, Abuja - Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, would be confronted with many industrial disputes starting from Monday, May 29, when he would be inaugurated as the next Nigerian president.

Joe Ajaero, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president, revealed this as part of the challenges that await the incoming administration, The Cable reported.

Will NLC go on strike after Tinubu inauguration on May 29?

Ajaero made this known on Tuesday, May 23, while speaking on Channels Television, disclosing that most of the industrial disputes that arose during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari were left unfinished.

The new president of the NLC noted that the outgoing administration tried its best to ensure industrial harmony during its reigns.

His statement reads in part:

“The President Buhari administration tried their best in ensuring that there is industrial peace and harmony to the best of their capacity and capability.”

However, he argued that Buhari's administration capacity was not enough as many industrial disputes were not solved.

He cited the case of the agreement the Buhari administration reached with the doctors but could not implement and left it for the Tinubu administration.

The NLC president went further to add that the dispute with the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) was pending for the Tinubu administration.

According to Ajaero, we hardly will Nigerians see any industrial dispute that the Buhari administration actually solved completely.

