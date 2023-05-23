The lawmaker representing Orlu/Oru East/Orsu Federal Constituency of Imo state in the House of Representatives, Jerry Alagbaoso, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Orlu, Imo state - Jerry Alagbaoso, the member representing Orlu/Oru East/Orsu Federal Constituency of Imo state in the House of Representatives, has defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the main opposition, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alagbaoso made his decision official in a letter presented to Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The defecting lawmaker's letter was read at plenary, on Tuesday, May 23, Daily Trust reported.

The member representing Orlu/Oru East/Orsu Federal Constituency of Imo state in the House of Reps, Jerry Alagbaoso, has defected from the PDP to the APC. Photo credit: Honourable Jerry Alagbaoso

Source: Facebook

According to Alagbaoso, he is teaming up with the ruling party because he wants to work with Governor Hope Uzodimma "to take Imo state to the mainstream of Nigerian politics", This Day Newspaper also reported.

Gbajabiamila reacts

Reacting, Nigeria's no. 4 citizen, Femi Gbajabiamila described Alagbaoso’s defection as an “earthquake moment”, due to his pedigree.

Gbajabiamila said that was why he (Alagbaoso) was allowed to read his defection letter instead of the usual custom of the speaker reading.

