Ahead of May 29, the day scheduled for the inauguration of the president and vice president-elect, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, the duo met with the former prime minister of the United Kingdom, Tony Blair.

Although not many details were made in the pictures of the meeting between the former prime minister and the incoming Nigerian leaders, Tinubu in a Twitter post, confirmed that he met with the founder of the Tony Blair Institute for Good Governance.

Tinubu meets Tony Blair in Abuja ahead of May 29 Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

According to the president-elect, the meeting was held at the defence house in Abuja on Tuesday, May 22.

Sharing the pictures on social media, the president-elect revealed that their discussion was centred on the bilateral interest between Nigeria and the UK.

Tinubu wrote;

"I received former British Prime Minister and founder Tony Blair Institute for Good Governance, Mr Tony Blair, at the Defence House, Abuja, earlier today. We discussed areas of mutual interests and how Nigeria can continue to benefit from the amazing work of the Institute."

Also in the picture shared by Tinubu was the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Tinubu has been receiving goodwill messages from the international community ahead of his inauguration, he was recently congratulated by the Ukrainian President, Zalensky.

Last week, the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, confirmed putting a call forward to the incoming Nigerian president ahead of his swearing-in on May 29.

On Monday, May 22, the White House subsequently released a list of prominent figures that will represent the United States at the inauguration of Tinubu and Shettima

Source: Legit.ng