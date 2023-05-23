Ahead of his exit from office on Monday, May 29, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has announced new appointments.

The former Speaker of the House of Reps approved the appointments of the head of the state primary healthcare and principal officers of tertiary schools.

All appointments were announced on Monday, May 22 and took effect on Friday, May 19

Sokoto, Sokoto - Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has assented to the appointment of principal officers of the state's tertiary institutions and executive secretary for the Primary Health Care Development Agency in the state.

As reported by Premium Times, the governor made the announcement on Monday, May 22, which is likely his final appointment before he exits the government house next week.

Governor Tambuwal will complete his tenure as governor on Monday, May 29. Photo Credit: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Source: Facebook

According to the statement issued by the state government, Ibrahim Malami was appointed as the head of the state's primary health care agency board.

It was confirmed that his appointment took effect on Friday, May 19.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The statement reads:

“The appointment is made in consideration of the track record, experience and dedication of the medical doctor on the service of the State.

“The Governor admonishes the appointee to see his appointment as a call for a greater service to the good people of Sokoto State and wishes him Allah’s guidance in the discharge of his new assignment.”

At the tertiary institution level, Governor Tambuwal also approved the appointment of some principal officers of the Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki College of Education, the state Polytechnic, Aisha Ahmad Gandi College of Nursing Sciences as well as the Haliru Binji College of Legal and Islamic Studies.

Meanwhile, Governor Tambuwal, after his exit next week, will remain in active politics as he will resume as a member of the 10th House of Senate on Tuesday, May 13.

Buhari Makes Top Security Appointment Ahead of Tinubu’s Inauguration

In another development, President Muhammadu Buhari has made a fresh appointment on security, a few days before the May 29 handover ceremony.

Ahead of Bola Tinubu's inauguration, Buhari on Thursday, May 11, appointed the retiring AIG of Police, Garba Baba Umar as security adviser on International Police Cooperation.

According to the presidency, this move is to enable Nigeria to keep its important position at INTERPOL.

Source: Legit.ng