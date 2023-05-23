Tawfiq Akinwale, the Labour Party's governorship candidate in Oyo state, claimed that President-elect Bola Tinubu asked Professor Pat Utomi to step down for Peter Obi before the 2023 general elections

Akinwale made the allegation during a radio programme, stating that Utomi had already secured the LP's ticket

Akinwale also alleged that Tinubu funded Obi's campaign, but it gained more popularity and posed a greater threat than Tinubu had expected

Ibadan, Oyo state - Tawfiq Akinwale, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Oyo state, has alleged that President-elect Bola Tinubu asked Professor Pat Utomi to step down for Peter Obi in the buildup to the 2023 general elections.

Akinwale, who spoke in the Yoruba language, made the allegation while appearing as a guest on a radio programme on 101.7 YES FM, Ibadan.

Tawfiq Akinwale, Labour Party chieftain, alleged Tinubu funded Peter Obi's campaign through Pat Utomi. Photo credits: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Asked how Peter Obi and his Obidient supporters got into Labour Party, the former governorship candidate said Utomi had already secured the LP's ticket.

2023 presidency: How Tinubu used Peter Obi to reduce Atiku's chances - Akinwale

In the buildup to the 2023 elections, Obi who had purchased the nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), suddenly announced his exit from the party.

The former governor of Anambra state said he resigned from the PDP "because of issues that are at variance with" his "persona and principles".

He later joined the LP, saying the party "is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family."

However, Akinwale said Tinubu, whom he described as a master political strategist, swiftly urged Utomi, who had reportedly secured the LP's presidential ticket, to step down for Obi.

The LP chieftain said the president-elect saw in Obi's presidential bid, a good chance to reduce the winning chances of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

How Tinubu allegedly funded Peter Obi's campaign

Speaking further, Akinwale alleged that Obi received campaign funds from Utomi, whom he described as Tinubu's "son".

The LP chieftain alleged that it was Tinubu who provided the funds that Utomi gave the LP presidential candidate.

Akinwale, however, noted that Obi's presidential campaign eventually became more popular and threatening than Tinubu had anticipated.

Source: Legit.ng