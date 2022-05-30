A 2023 presidential aspirant of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has secured the party's ticket ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Obi achieved this feat after a professor of political economics, Pat Utomi, who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of LP stepped down for him on Monday, May 30.

Professor Pat Utomi has thrown his weight behind Peter Obi's ambition to become Nigeria's president. Photo: Oseloka Obaze

Source: Twitter

Confirming the incident, Obi's close ally and a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) of Anambra State, Oseloka Obaze, said Utomi has endorsed the ex-PDP aspirant for the 2023 presidential election.

In a tweet shared on his personal Twitter account, Obaze simply wrote:

"Pat Utomi Endorses @PeterObi for the Presidency..."

Sahara Reporters had earlier reported that Obi and Utomi had arrived at Orchid Hotels, the venue of the LP's 2023 presidential primary election in Asaba Delta state capital city.

Obi and Utomi are the leading contestants for the presidential ticket of the party.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi, a former contender in the PDP had joined the Labour Party hours after announcing his resignation from the major opposition party. P

He admitted that his decision to dump the PDP for the Labour party aligns with the interest of Nigerians across different sectors.

The former Anambra state governor and a 2019 vice presidential running mate to Atiku Abubakar in the PDP said he was desperate to see Nigeria work by taking the country from consumption to production.

On the other hand, Utomi is the co-convener of the National Consultative Front (NCFront).

The professor of political economy is one of the stakeholders creating awareness of the need for a third force that will break the dominance of two major political parties in the country.

Despite dumping PDP days before primary, Peter Obi sends strong message to Atiku as he emerges flagbearer

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had congratulated Atiku Abubakar over his emergence as PDP's presidential flagbearer.

Obi in a message shared via his personal Twitter page described Atiku as his leader and dear brother.

The presidential hopeful also prayed to God to continue to guide Atiku in his political endeavour of becoming Nigeria's next president.

