The main reason why Bola Tinubu met with the former NNPP flagbearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso has been revealed

Honourable Abdulmumin Jibrin said the president-elect met with Kwankwaso in France to further promote national unity, cohesion and development

Meanwhile, Jibrin’s relationship with both Tinubu and Kwankwaso provided him the vantage position to broker the meeting

Honourable Abdulmumin Jibrin, a House of Representatives-Elect, has again cleared the air regarding the meeting the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso in France.

According to a report by The Nation, Tinubu met with the former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Monday, May 15, in Paris, France for the sake of national unity, cohesion and development.

Tinubu met with Kwankwaso in France for national unity and development, Jibrin noted. Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Why Tinuu met with Kwankwaso, Jibrin reveals

Jibrin noted that the president-elect would not abandon those who supported him during his electioneering, Channels TV report added.

The lawmaker stated this in an audio message he released on Sunday, May 21.

The message according to the news platform, is a further denouncement of an alleged leaked voice recording in which the Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, was reported to have expressed displeasure over the meeting, Dai

Ganduje mentioned plans to scuttle presidential tribunal verdict in leaked audio? Fact emerges

In a tweet on Saturday, May, 20, Reno Omokri, a former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, alleged that Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has confessed to plans of undermining the verdict of the Presidential Elections Petitions Court.

The claim comes after a leaked audio where Ganduje was heard discussing with Ibrahim Masari, who served as a placeholder for the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima.

Omokri further asserted that Ganduje expressed disappointment for not being informed about a meeting between former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and President-elect Bola Tinubu, which reportedly took place in France.

Ganduje leaked audio: Kano government breaks silence on Tinubu, Kwankwaso meeting

Meanwhile, the government of Kano state has said it was "mischievous" for the media in Nigeria to lift a story from the purported telephone conversation between Governor Ganduje and Masari, putting his political relationship with Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, at risk.

Malam Muhammad Garba, the commissioner for information and internal affairs in the state, stated that the exaggerated publicity from the clip was sponsored by paid agents who were attempting to upturn the conversation.

The commissioner, in a statement on Saturday, May 20, said the objective of the paid agents was to cause disaffection between Tinubu and Ganduje.

