The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be up for another chapter of a clash between Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State

Both men have been in a heated feud since the build-up to the just concluded 2023 general election

It was gathered that both men are rooting for different candidates for the minority leadership role of the House of Representatives

Atiku Abubakar and Gov Nyesom Wike have been in a long-standing feud since the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

This feud led to the Rivers state governor splitting the PDP into factions, thereby distorting the chances and hopes of the party at the general elections.

Governor Wike set up a formation of his faction known as the G-5, which had four powerful PDP governors as its members.

Wike and these governors had appealed to Atiku, who was the party's presidential flagbearer, to change the national leadership of the party due to the fact that they were both from the same region.

The G-5 governors saw this as an imbalance in the leadership cadre that the party needed to apply the tenets of inclusivity and fairness to other regions.

Atiku, on the other hand, declined, and attempts to reach a peaceful resolution with Governor Wike broke down.

Atiku, Wike opens a new chapter of heated feud

Meanwhile, both men are reported to have opened a new chapter of their feud over the minority leader of the incoming 10th national assembly of the House of Representatives.

As reported by Leadership Newspaper, it was confirmed that both men are rooting for different candidates, which has divided the PDP members in the green chamber.

It was gathered that two members-elect of the House of Reps, Hon Oluwole Oke, who represents Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State and his colleague from Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers State, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, are both in contention for the role of the minority leader of the house.

Reports have that Hon Oke is getting the backing of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar while Hon Chinda is in the good books of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Chinda, who is the anointed candidate of Governor Wike, is reported to have vied for the same slot in the 9th assembly but lost to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s candidate Hon Ndudi Elumelu from Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State.

Currently, PDP lawmakers in the lower chamber have been divided into two factions: the “Greater Minority” led by Hon Oke and the “Minority Apex” led by Hon Chinda.

It is still being determined how the event will unfold as we countdown to Tuesday, June 13, when the lawmakers will be inaugurated.

But would Governor Wike get another one against his archrival Atiku?

“Your Days in PDP Are Numbered”, Atiku Abubakar Tells Wike

Earlier in March, Atiku Abubakar said the days of Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are numbered.

Going further, the presidential candidate accused Wike of misleading some of his fellow governors to make political mistakes.

Going further, Atiku claimed Wike had lost relevance outside Rivers state and had become nothing but a bull in a China shop.

