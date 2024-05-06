Davido was recently caught up in an exchange with an Abuja-based barber over his ongoing fight with Wizkid

The Abuja-based barber had referred to the DMW boss as the third man in the music industry, a comment which displeased Davido

In a follow-up, Davido stated that the barber had lost a golden opportunity for taking a side, and his response caused uproar online

Nigerian international actor David Adekeke Davido and an Abuja-based barber are trending online over their exchange, which started with what appeared to be a harmless social media post.

The drama started after Davido shared pictures of himself inviting his fans to join him in a city in the United Arab Emirates.

“HABIBI COME TO DUBAI !!!!!,” Davido wrote.

Abuja-based barber reacts to Davido's post

An Abuja barber identified as Kallystouch caused a stir after he threw a direct shade at the singer in the comment section.

Kallystouch, a Wizkid FC, referred to Davido as the “only 3rd man in the music industry,” which infuriated the singer.

Expressing disappointment in Kallystouch’s act, Davido claimed he had saved the barber’s contact with the intention of patronising him in future.

Davido also bragged about how he had previously supported his barbers by opening shops for them, adding that the Kallystouch had lost a golden opportunity by taking sides.

“I don save ur picture I for come Abuja … u for cut my hair wey don almost finish but u like social media … my last 3 barbers I open shop for them .. nah so u dull ur generation blessing smh,” Davido said.

Kallystouch, who was unperturbed by the singer's response, reaffirmed his allegiance to Wizkid, adding that no amount of pressure from Davido and his fans would change that.

“Davido no be my God, FC forever. I am a Wizkid FC Barber 1 period,” he wrote.

This comes days after Davido called Wizkid sick during their online exchange.

Netizens react to Davido's post

girl_wit_no_name:

"Don't worry Kallystouch, he is not Jesus when it's your time God will send another helper for you

comradejerrbernard:

"If he had called Davido 001, Davido wouldn’t have noticed his comment. Celebrities do not really notice good hype. It is the criticism they easily detect."

pretti_woman_:

"Davido is not God and never will be."

